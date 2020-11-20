COVID-19: IIT Indore PhD lab work suspended after 5 new cases

Laboratory work for PhD studentswas suspended till November 25 at the Indian Institute ofTechnology Indore in Madhya Pradesh after five persons werefound infected with the novel coronavirus in the last 11 days,the facility's spokesperson Sunil Kumar said on Friday

Kumar said B.Tech, M.Tech and other regular courses,however, were being conducted online as usual, and theorientation programme for a fresh batch of B.Tech students wasalso organised

"A total of 351 students were admitted in variousdisciplines this year," he said.