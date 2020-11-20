COVID-19 test rates in private labs may come down in Telangana-Minister

Hyderabad, Nov20 (PTI): The cost of COVID -19 tests in private labs may go down further in near future from the current level of Rs 850, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender said on Friday. According to a press release, the minister stated this while addressing a panel discussion organised by TRSMA (Telangana Recognised School Management Association) as part of the ongoing three-day hybrid exhibition PHIC (Preventive Healthcare and Infection Control Expo)-2020 here.

"We never wanted to permit private labs to test COVID as they charge exorbitantly, but, because of various reasons, we were compelled to permit them.The prices were beyond the reach of many common people. Now we have brought it down to Rs 850 just a few days back and it might go down further in next few days, maybe 10 days or more," the release quoted Rajender as saying.

Earlier the cost of real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test was costing thousands in private labs, he said. Addressing over 200 correspondents (administrators) of private schools who are members of TRSMA, the minister said the intensity of the COVID-19, in general, has come down.