IIT Indore PhD lab work suspended after five COVID-19 cases found

Laboratory work for PhD studentswas suspended till November 25 at the Indian Institute ofTechnology Indore in Madhya Pradesh after five persons werefound infected with coronavirus in last 11 days, an officialsaid on Friday

Sunil Kumar, the institute's spokesperson, however,also said that B.Tech, M.Tech and other regular courses werebeing conducted online, and the orientation programme for afresh batch of B.Tech students was also organised

"A total of 351 students were admitted in variousdisciplines this year," he said.