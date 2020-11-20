Irani stresses on sustainability as business culture

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said sustainability as a business culture needs to become the cornerstone of everyone's work ethic in a manner beneficial to the society as well as commercial enterprises

Addressing a webinar organised by industry body Ficci, the minister for women and child development and textiles said "there are some who have reduced the young to keyboard warriors but with the advent of COVID, grudgingly there is an acceptance that technology is the foundation upon which will be built a New India." "While we come together to build our nation resilient, we need to conscientiously identify our partners and prospects of growth," Irani said

She observed that we are now at a time in human history where we recognise that sustainability is not merely an environmental promise, but also a business culture that needs to become the cornerstone of our work ethic, a work ethic that is beneficial to society and commercial enterprises.