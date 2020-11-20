Left Menu
Will take legal action against CA candidates sending threat mails to exam centres: ICAI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has warned candidates appearing for CA exams against sending threat mails to examination centres, saying legal action will be initiated for such misdemeanour. "Therefore, if any candidate is found writing any threatening mails directly to the examination centres, such action will be viewed seriously and the institute does not hesitate to take action for such misdemeanour by the students.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has warned candidates appearing for CA exams against sending threat mails to examination centers, saying legal action will be initiated for such misdemeanor. In a statement, the ICAI said, "It has been reported by some examination centers that they are receiving threatening e-mails from some of the candidates appearing for the CA Examination scheduled for November." "The institute has viewed such misdemeanor by the candidates very seriously. It amounts to interfering in the examination process of the Institute which is a statutory function under the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949," its said.

Action has already been initiated in accordance with law against some such students, the institute said. The CA aspirants were reminded that the institute had issued comprehensive guidelines last month to examination centers, functionaries, and candidates in compliance with government guidelines with a focus on social distancing, thermal scanning, and sanitization.

The ICAI has also created a Google forum for the benefit of the students to raise any issue relating to the examination. "Therefore, if any candidate is found writing any threatening emails directly to the examination centers, such action will be viewed seriously and the institute does not hesitate to take action for such misdemeanor by the students. Examination centers have already been directed to bring such instances to the notice of the Institute with details of such candidates like name and student registration number for our necessary action.

"Therefore, students are advised to cease and desist from indulging in such irregular acts in their own interest," it added..

