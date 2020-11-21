Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt panel to submit final report on NEP by March 2021

Under the NEP, education has been divided into six phases, right from foundation level to doctorate studies, he said. The committee is likely to suggest that at least one year of each of the phases should begin from the coming academic year, so that the entire policy gets implemented in the next four to five years, Parsekar said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:41 IST
Goa govt panel to submit final report on NEP by March 2021
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Goa government's committee, which is preparing a roadmap for the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, will submit its final report by March next year, a senior official said on Saturday. Former Goa Chief Minister and educationist Laxmikant Parsekar, who heads the 27-member-committee, said five expert groups have been formed to work independently on the roadmap to implement the NEP.

The groups will be turning in their reports by the end of this month, after which the committee will meet to decide on the final report, which will be submitted by March 2021, he said. Under the NEP, education has been divided into six phases, right from foundation level to doctorate studies, he said.

The committee is likely to suggest that at least one year of each of the phases should begin from the coming academic year, so that the entire policy gets implemented in the next four to five years, Parsekar said. While the committee has no powers to amend the NEP, it will instead advice the state government on its smooth implementation considering various local factors.

The NEP 2020 will replace the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future update to bring Xbox Series X controller support to Apple devices

Apple is working with Microsoft to bring support for the Xbox Series X controller to its devices including iPhones and iPads, according to the companys support page.Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbo...

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates blood donation camp held by Delhi BJP youth wing

Donating blood is a great virtue and it has health benefits too, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday as he inaugurated a blood donation camp organised by the Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha here. Vardhan thanked the Delhi BJP and its...

US to soon announce high-level meeting to encourage trade, dev in Central, South Asia: Khalilzad

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said that Washington will soon announce a high-level meeting of representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan to encourage trade and development in the South and Cen...

'Deadpool 3' taps Molyneux Sisters who wrote 'Bob's Burgers'

Emmy-winning writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin have been roped in to write Deadpool 3, along with Ryan Reynolds who is all set to return as the foul-mouthed mercenary. According to Variety, the Molyneux sisters are longtime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020