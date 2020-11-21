Goa govt panel to submit final report on NEP by March 2021

The Goa government's committee, which is preparing a roadmap for the implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, will submit its final report by March next year, a senior official said on Saturday. Former Goa Chief Minister and educationist Laxmikant Parsekar, who heads the 27-member-committee, said five expert groups have been formed to work independently on the roadmap to implement the NEP.

The groups will be turning in their reports by the end of this month, after which the committee will meet to decide on the final report, which will be submitted by March 2021, he said. Under the NEP, education has been divided into six phases, right from foundation level to doctorate studies, he said.

The committee is likely to suggest that at least one year of each of the phases should begin from the coming academic year, so that the entire policy gets implemented in the next four to five years, Parsekar said. While the committee has no powers to amend the NEP, it will instead advice the state government on its smooth implementation considering various local factors.

The NEP 2020 will replace the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems..