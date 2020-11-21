Maha: Shiv Sena MLC booked for poll code breach

Shiv Sena candidate for the December 1 election to Amravati Teachers' constituency, Shrikant Deshpande, has been booked for violating the model code of conduct, a police official said on Saturday. A complaint against Deshpande, a sitting MLC, was lodged by Shikshan Sangharsh Sanghatana's nominee Sangita Shinde Bonde for allegedly holding a meeting at an auditorium without a prior permission of returning officer, he said.

The complainant claimed the meeting was addressed by higher and technical education Minister Uday Samant, state school education minister Bachchu Kadu and women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur. Amaravati Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh also confirmed registration of a complaint against Deshpande.

"Deshpande has been booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Maharashtra Police Act," said Rajapeth police station sub-inspector Yogesh Ingle.