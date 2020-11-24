Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in 3 years, all-time high in sight
Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 15:43 IST
Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years, homing in on its all-time high of just under $20,000. The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.2% at $18,958. Bitcoin has gained nearly 40% in November alone and is up around 160% this year.
Fuelling its gains have been demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.