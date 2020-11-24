Left front govt in Kerala to withdraw controversial amendemnt to Police Act

Left Menu
The CPI-M-led LDF government in Kerala on Tuesday decided to bring out an ordinance to withdraw the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act. A special cabinet which met in the afternoon decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to issue an ordinance to repeal Section 118-A which got his assent on Saturday. "Cabinet has decided to bring out an ordinance to withdraw the amendment," government sources told PTI.

Updated: 24-11-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:20 IST
The CPI-M-led LDF government in Kerala on Tuesday decided to bring out an ordinance to withdraw the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act. A special cabinet that met in the afternoon decided to recommend Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to issue an ordinance to repeal Section 118-A which got his assent on Saturday.

"Cabinet has decided to bring out an ordinance to withdraw the amendment," government sources told PTI. Khan had signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance brought by the Left front government envisaging the addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children.

However, after political outcry across the country over the controversial amendment, the Left government on Monday, decided to put it on hold, saying further action would be taken in this regard after detailed discussion at the state Assembly. Opposition parties and even Left sympathisers had slammed it, saying it was against the freedom of speech and media.

