Abhishek Maheshwari named CEO of Aakash Educational Services

Maheshwari, who was president of international business for edtech platform Byju's, will be responsible for strategy formulation and management of core offerings of AESL which include digital along with classroom, hybrid and distance learning, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:14 IST
Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abhishek Maheshwari as its chief executive officer. Maheshwari, who was president of international business for edtech platform Byju's, will be responsible for strategy formulation and management of core offerings of AESL which include digital along with classroom, hybrid and distance learning, the company said in a statement. "His focus will be to continue to innovate the offerings across channels to better support students while driving profitable growth for the group," it added. Commenting on the appointment, AESL Managing Director Aakash Chaudhry said, "We are certain that his rich experience and skills will go a long way in contributing to the tremendous growth of the company." Maheshwari has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Delhi and an MBA with distinction from Columbia Business School in New York. His previous stints include the role of country head for Disney, leading all of its brands and businesses in India and with McKinsey in strategy consulting across their India and US offices, among others.

