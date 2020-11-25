Delhi riots: Khalid asked people to rope in "Bangladeshi, Rohingya immigrants", police alleges

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid allegedly asked people to rope in Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in the anti-CAA protests to stoke the North East Delhi riots, police quoted a protected witness in their supplementary chargesheet. The chargesheet further alleged that it was decided in 2019 by Khalid and co-accused Sharjeel Imam that masjids should be the focal point of starting the protest and services of Imams should be utilised for mobilisation for Chakka Jaam.

Calling him a "veteran of sedition", the police said in its chargesheet, "Umar Khalid, with his intellectual acumen, knew very well that a large majority of Indian Muslims will never subscribe to the perverted definition of Islam being exposed by his disciple Sharjeel Imam and no amount of rhetoric and obfuscation of facts will be enough to brainwash the Indian Muslims into actually believing that CAA would question their nationality." "Therefore, while some Indian Muslims will join chorus and play games to his thoughts, those who would be most eager to cross the lines had to be located and used for stoking communal frenzy," the chargesheet alleged. According to the statement of one of the protected witnesses, which is part of the chargesheet, Khalid had allegedly asked people to rope in Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants in the anti-CAA protests to stoke the riots.

"Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants were the easiest to locate and use because of their socio-economic disadvantages and ghettoised living in the national capital," the chargesheet alleged. The chargesheet further claimed it was not surprising that while Khalid was safely away by over 1,000 km from Delhi, it was the women from Jahangir Puri, who travelled about 60 km over the day to reach Jafrabad-Seelampur, to be revived by arrested accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima. They took on the deployed police forces by use of chilli powder, crushed glass bottles and stones which led to riots, it alleged.

"Umar Khalid was the 'silent whisper' behind the first phase of the riots which took place in December 2019... The constitution of MSJ (Muslim students of Jamia), its association with SOJ (students of Jamia) and whatever happened in Jamia Millia and in select location of north east Delhi in December 2019 bears the unmistakable hallmark of a maturing Umar Khalid, learning from his experiences of 2016 and aiming towards engineering a large-scale communal riot...," it stated. Police claimed in its chargesheet that MSJ and SOJ were groups allegedly created to hatch conspiracy of the riots.

Khalid was arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition in connection with the controversial event held in JNU campus against Afzal Guru's hanging during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised. He is out on bail in the case. In December 2019, large-scale violence took place in Jamia Nagar and nearby areas due protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..