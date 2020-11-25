Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's act of leaving city 'perfect alibi', police allege in charge sheet

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was clear that that when Delhi will be thrown to fire, he shall be keeping a safe distance to create the "perfect alibi" if the conspiracy gets exposed, police have alleged in their supplementary charge sheet filed in a case of northeast Delhi riots. According to the charge sheet, Khalid was invited to Patna as a "star speaker for the anti-CAA/NRC protests" in Bihar and he accepted it as it allegedly provided a "paid get away from Delhi at the same time when the conspiracy hatched by him had started fructifying".

"As has been detailed in the main charge sheet, Umar Khalid, being one of the topmost conspirators as established so far and with his previous brushes with law, was clear in his mind that when Delhi will be thrown to fire, he shall be keeping a safe physical distance to create the perfect alibi if the conspiracy gets exposed. "The investigation carried out after his arrest led to those characters who were instrumental in facilitating his departure from Delhi on 23 February 2020, after the initial sparks had been lighted, even though being unaware of the sinister co-incidence," it alleged.

It further claimed that the flight ticket was allegedly booked by one Tariq. "Accused Umar Khalid had boarded flight to Patna, leaving Delhi at 9.30 am. This flight ticket had been booked by one Tariq. He had invited Umar Khalid to Bihar as star speaker for the anti-CAA/NRC protests being held there since he had political ambitions.

"Tariq is organiser of one of the protests held in Nawada, Bihar against CAA/NRC. Umar Khalid gladly accepted the invite since it provided a paid get away from Delhi at the same time when the conspiracy hatched by him had started fructifying," it alleged. Khalid was arrested on October 1 in the case related to rioting in Khajuri Khas area. He was earlier arrested in September in a separate case related to larger conspiracy in the riots which erupted between anti-CAA protesters and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He is in judicial custody in both these cases.

He was arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition in connection with the controversial event held in JNU campus against Afzal Guru's hanging during which anti-national slogans were allegedly raised. He is out on bail in the case. In December 2019, large-scale violence took place in Jamia Nagar and nearby areas during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..