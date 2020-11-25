Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha urges Centre to set up AIIMS in Sudergarh district

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy in a recent letter to Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), submitted a proposal for the establishment of a second AIIMS in the state. Odisha presently has a fully functional AIIMS in Bhubaneswar which has emerged as one of the leading AIIMS in the country in terms of medical education and quality health care, Tripathy said, adding that a second such campus will help the state to ensure the requirement of the people.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:20 IST
Odisha urges Centre to set up AIIMS in Sudergarh district

The Odisha government has proposed to the Centre to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the tribal dominated and mineral rich Sundergarh district to provide better health care to the people in western parts of the state. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy in a recent letter to Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), submitted a proposal for the establishment of a second AIIMS in the state.

Odisha presently has a fully functional AIIMS in Bhubaneswar which has emerged as one of the leading AIIMS in the country in terms of medical education and quality health care, Tripathy said, adding that a second such campus will help the state to ensure the requirement of the people. He said a second branch of the premier hospital has been established in Bihar and a similar proposal is under consideration in another state. "Therefore, a second AIIMS may be considered for western Odisha in view of the healthcare requirements in the state," he said.

"There is readily available infrastructure for college and hospital in Sundargarh. As a CSR initiative, an MoU has been signed between the Odisha Government and NTPC to establish a medical college and hospital. Construction of the project has been completed and equipment procurement process is underway," Tripathy mentioned in the letter. The hospital in Sundergarh is designed for 500 beds and the college will be adequate enough to have 100 strength in MBBS, Tripathy said, adding that the available infrastructure can be utilized for setting up of AIIMS within a short period of time.

"It will cater to a large tribal population in the area and help provide quality tertiary care in the backward area of western Odisha. The location is easily accessible through road, railway and air (Jharsuguda airport)," the chief secretary said..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid test mandatory at Uttarakhand airport for people coming from Delhi

Passengers traveling from Delhi to Uttarakhand in Dehradun have to mandatory undergo a COVID-19 test at Jolly Grant Airport, as per an order issued by the Uttarakhand government. The development has come at a time when COVID-19 infections i...

Few judicial pronouncements gave impression of overreach: VP M Venkaiah Naidu at All India Presiding Officers' Conference.

Few judicial pronouncements gave impression of overreach VP M Venkaiah Naidu at All India Presiding Officers Conference....

Tennis-Players must be able to train ahead of Australian Open: Medvedev

ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev says players health will be at risk if quarantine restrictions prevent them from playing or practising in the run-up to the Australian Open. Organisers are in talks with the Victoria state government over...

Chhattigarh: Man killed in elephant attack

A 50-year-old man has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district, a forest official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday in Khadra forest area under Pratatppur forest range where the victim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020