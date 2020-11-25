Left Menu
Odisha seeks national guidelines on time frame of exams: CM writes to PM

"In absence of clarity on academic session and conduct of both Standard-X and Standard-XII Board Examinations, all enrolled students and their parents/teachers are in a state of uncertainty," Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. He said that absence of clarity has led to anxiety among all.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought clarity from the Centre on the time frame for conduct of the Board and Higher Secondary Examinations and duration of the academic session, 2020-21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In absence of clarity on academic session and conduct of both Standard-X and Standard-XII Board Examinations, all enrolled students and their parents/teachers are in a state of uncertainty," Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

He said that absence of clarity has led to anxiety among all. Patnaik said: "As all competitive entrance examinations and admission is institutions of higher education are interlinked, national guidelines with tentative timelines will help the state for framing appropriate strategy." "It will also help students who are anxious about the examination dates to plan and prepare accordingly, the chief minister mentioned in the letter.

Patnaik also drew the prime minister's attention by noting that all educational institutions across the state were closed due to COVID-19 pandemic since March 17. "Keeping in view the safety and security of students and after consultation with different stakeholders and experts, we have decided to keep educational institutions closed up to December 31, 2020," Patnaik said.

The state government has been trying to reach out to maximum number of students digitally through different modes, he said, adding that it is not possible to cover all students and prepare them to face board and different competitive examinations.

