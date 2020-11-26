Left Menu
Development News Edition

French Ambassador meets UP CM in Lucknow

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain on Wednesday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here and had a courtesy meeting, the state government said in a statement issued here. The ambassador said French companies will be informed about positive environment of investment in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 00:13 IST
French Ambassador meets UP CM in Lucknow

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain on Wednesday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here and had a courtesy meeting, the state government said in a statement issued here. The ambassador said France wants to increase cooperation with India, especially with Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath, while inviting France to invest in Uttar Pradesh, said the scope of investment in the state is "immense". He thanked the French government for making available fighter jet Rafale. He also said France is a partner of India against terrorism.

Twenty-four 24 French companies had participated in the Defence Expo held in Lucknow in February this year. The chief minister said to boost investment in UP, the state government has formulated different sectoral policies. "A positive atmosphere has been created to attract investment. As far as the ease of doing business is concerned, UP is number 2 in the country. Of the two defence corridors in the country, one is in UP. In the defence corridor, there many possibilities of investment in various sectors including cyber security".

He also said that in France, there is a big market for Uttar Pradesh's 'one district, one product', according to the statement. "Students from here will be invited for studies in universities of France," the ambassador said. He also said his team visited IIM Lucknow, and will tour other universities in the state. France wants to increase cooperation with UP in the education sector, he said.

The envoy said that due to the situation arising out of COVID-19 and to strengthen the supply chain, French companies are shifting from China to elsewhere. "For this, India is the first priority country," he said. The ambassador said French companies will be informed about positive environment of investment in Uttar Pradesh.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British stocks sink after Sunak underscores coronavirus woes

British stocks came off vaccine-fuelled highs on Wednesday after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak flagged a major hit to economic growth from the coronavirus, prompting an index of domestically-exposed stocks to mark its worst tumble in nearly ...

To reopen or not to reopen: That is the fraught question for U.S. schools

After a two-week deluge of calls and messages from parents - and at least one death threat - the school board in Chandler, Arizona, called a special meeting this fall. The board would revisit its decision, prompted by the coronavirus, to te...

Akbaruddin Owaisi courts row; TRS, BJP condemn remarks

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday courted a controversy asking whether the samadhis of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao and TDP founder N T Rama Rao built on Hussain Sagar lake bank would be removed as he questioned the evi...

Air India to launch first direct flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco from January 11

Passengers from Bengaluru can soon fly non-stop to San Francisco as national carrier Air India is set to launch a twice-weekly service, scheduled to commence from January 11, 2021. This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020