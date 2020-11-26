Left Menu
One held in connection with MNS leader's killing in Thane

Three police teams were formed to trace the killers and based on technical inputs, the accused was nabbed, the official said. The accused was produced before a local magistrate on Thursday and has been remanded to police custody till December 3, he added..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:46 IST
One held in connection with MNS leader's killing in Thane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of an MNS leader in Rabodi area here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The Thane city police's crime branch on Wednesday apprehended Sahid Layak Shaikh for his alleged involvement in the shooting of Jameel Shaikh, deputy commissioner of police crime Lakshmikant Patil said.

Shaikh (49) was gunned down by unidentified motorcycle-borne men in broad daylight on November 23. Three police teams were formed to trace the killers and based on technical inputs, the accused was nabbed, the official said.

