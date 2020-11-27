Goa seeks Rs 100 cr for events to mark 60 years of liberation

The Goa government has sought Rs 100 crore funding from the Centre to host year-long activities to mark 60 years of the state's liberation from Portuguese rule, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Sawant said he will be heading a high-level committee comprising MLAs, businessmen, freedom fighters, historians and journalists to decide on the plansfor these activities.

Goa was liberated from over 450 years of Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961. "We have sought Rs 100 crore from the Centre for this programme. We are sure that the Union government will release the funds," the chief minister said.

The year-long activities will showcase art, culture and journey of the state in the last 60 years, he said, adding that roadshows will be held across the state and in capital cities of other states. As a part of the initiative, a discussion will also be held on making Goa "Swayampoorna" (self-sufficient) by involving various stakeholders, Sawant said.

During the year, the state government will also felicitate Goan and non-Goan freedom fighters who had contributed in the struggle to liberate the state from the Portuguese, he added.