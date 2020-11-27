Left Menu
Minister lauds CM for measures taken to face cyclone

He told reporters that departments like PW, Highways, Disaster Management Authority, electricity and local bodies strove to ensure safety to the people and their properties during the cyclone. After attending a 'bhoomi pooja' for a Rs 6.42-crore road work and water supply schemes in six villages in Gobichettipalayam constituency, he said 17,840 students in the state have been attending NEET classes online and more students could join them.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 27-11-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 16:16 IST
He said the Education Department was listing out the number of boys and girls not going to school though being eligible.

After getting the report, the School Education Department would take efforts to admit the eligible boys and girls in the schools.

