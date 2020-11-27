Left Menu
PLI schemes for bulk drugs, medical devices get encouraging response: Govt

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for Bulk Drugs and Medical Devices have received a very encouraging response from the industry, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 20:02 IST
PLI schemes for bulk drugs, medical devices get encouraging response: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for Bulk Drugs and Medical Devices have received a very encouraging response from the industry, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Friday. The PLI scheme for Bulk Drugs has received 247 registrations across all four categories of products out of which a maximum of 136 applicants will be selected under the scheme, it added.

The PLI scheme for Medical Devices has received 28 registrations across all four target segments out of which a maximum of 28 applicants will be selected under the scheme, the ministry said. The last date for filing the application under both the schemes is November 30, 2020.

Production Linked Incentive schemes for Bulk Drugs and for Medical Devices were approved by the government on March 3, 2020, and the revised guidelines for implementation of both the schemes were issued on October 29, 2020..

