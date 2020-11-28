Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC polls are for local issues, not for 'bigger' political problems, say voters in J&K's Ganderbal

Several voters in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday said that the District Development Council (DDC) polls are to elect people who can solve basic problems and "bigger issues" like restoration of special status should be left for assembly and parliamentary elections.

PTI | Gund | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 15:50 IST
DDC polls are for local issues, not for 'bigger' political problems, say voters in J&K's Ganderbal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several voters in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday said that the District Development Council (DDC) polls are to elect people who can solve basic problems and "bigger issues" like restoration of special status should be left for assembly and parliamentary elections. The eight-phase DDC polls are the first elections in Jammu and Kashmir since it was reorganised as a union territory last year after the abrogation of its special status, and it is being held along with bypolls to panchayats.

The first phase was held across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and over 22 per cent of the seven lakh voters had exercised their franchise till 11 am. Two DDC seats -- Gund-A and Gund-B -- went to polls in the central Kashmir district, which recorded a polling percentage of 23.14 till 11 am. "Political issues are for bigger platforms like the assembly or the Parliament. What role do the DDCs or for that matter panches and sarpanches have in framing laws. This is a small platform to address the developmental issues of the people at the local level," 67-year-old Shareef-ud-Din said after voting at a polling booth in the district's Thune area.

Zahida Begum, a voter at the Government Higher Secondary School in Hariganiwan, said she came out to vote to support a local candidate who could address day-to-day issues. "We have many issues that need attention. I do not know anything about Article 370, but I want the issues of our locality to be resolved," she said.

The Centre on August 5 last year had announced abrogation of Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir special status, and divided it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Juma Koswal, another voter, said that "bigger issues are for bigger parties to discuss".

"Yes, our identity has been snatched from us (after abrogation of special status), but this election is not for that," he said, adding that people are voting for candidates who can solve local issues and problems. Some, including first-time voters, however said that this election was a "small fight" for restoration of special status of the erstwhile state.

"This election is also important as through this we can keep those parties and people away who took away our special status," Yaseen Ahmad said, adding that though the DDC polls had nothing to do with the issue, but "this would send a message how the people feel about last year's decision". The eight-phase elections are seen as a triangular contest among the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the BJP and the Apni Party floated by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari.

The PAGD -- an amalgam of several mainstream political parties, including NC and PDP, seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status which was revoked by the Centre last year -- has been accusing the Bukhari-led party of being a B-Team of the BJP. Of the 1,475 candidates in the fray for 280 DDC seats, 296 candidates are in the first phase, according to officials. Many voters in the district also said that the elections should not have started at 7 am in view of the chilly weather. But as the day progressed, several turned up at polling booths to exercise their franchise.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...

Rugby-All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.The All Blacks scored five tries to earn a...

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives which was held here after a gap of six years. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeti...

Odisha, Jamshedpur eye first win of ISL season 7

Their campaigns off to disappointing starts, both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC would be keen to register their first victory of the season when they take on each other in their second Indian Super League match here on Sunday. While Odisha FC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020