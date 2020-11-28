Help farmers double their income by 2022 thru crop innovation: Guv to agri varsities

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday urged agricultural universities to play a role of farmers’ benefactor by apprising them of the latest crop innovation techniques and help them double their income by marketing their products at the global level. He said everyone should work together for the benefit of farmers. Addressing a virtual convocation ceremony of Kota Agriculture University, the Governor said the universities should implement job-oriented, vocational courses for strengthening the agriculture education.

He also called upon the agriculture scientists, teachers and students to come forward to fulfil the central government's resolve to double the farmers’ income by 2022. He said the universities should adopt innovation and work to increase the cultivation of the crops whose cultivation is low. During the function, he also laid the foundation stone of a Constitution Park in the university.