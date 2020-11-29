Left Menu
All educational institutions to remain closed across J-K till year end

Issuing fresh COVID-related guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said all educational institutions would remain closed till December 31 while no fresh permission or passes are required for activities which were already permitted in the union territory.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-11-2020 23:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Issuing fresh COVID-related guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday said all educational institutions would remain closed till December 31 while no fresh permission or passes are required for activities which were already permitted in the union territory. It also put all the 20 districts, 10 each in Kashmir and Jammu regions, in the 'orange 'category but said the Lakhanpur -- the gateway to J-K bordering Punjab on National highway 44 -- with a buffer of 500-metre radius and the Jawahar Tunnel, which connects Kashmir with the Jammu region, on either side have been classified as 'red 'zones.

"All schools, colleges, higher educational institutions (including anganwadi centres) etc will continue to remain closed till 31st December, except training institutions run by the central and state government, "read an order issued by Chief Secretary and Chairperson, State Executive Committee, B V R Subrahmanyam. The order was issued Sunday evening after a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir for regulating activities within the Union Territory for effective containment of the infection.

"No fresh permission or passes are required for activities which were already permitted under earlier orders. All instructions relating to safety, health precautions and social distancing continue to apply," the order said. However, the order said the coaching centres, institutions would be permitted to run classes, outside the containment zones only, with up to 50 per cent capacity of the centres, strictly as per the SOP issued by the union ministry of education. It said 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff would be permitted to be called to schools for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside containment zones, while students of Class 9 to 12 are permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers.

"Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in national skill training institutes, ITIs or other training centers registered with the national skill development mission or JK skill mission national institute for entrepreneurship and small business development, Indian institute of entrepreneurship and their training providers will also be permitted, as per the SOP already issued," the order said. It said the higher education institutions would be permitted only for research scholars (Ph.D) and PG students in science and technical streams requiring lab or experimental works.

The swimming pools being used for training of sports persons will be permitted, strictly as per the SOP issued by the central government, it said..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

