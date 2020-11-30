Left Menu
Digital learning in govt colleges in Karnataka

It is a platform to revolutionise the teaching and learning process by effecting changes in delivery of content, access and assessment, the release said. It is a comprehensive system which empowers teachers, enriches students and bridges the digital divide, it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka government on Monday said it has decided to implement learning management system (LMS)-based digital learning in government higher educational institutions from the academic year 2020-21. 'Karnataka LMS' would be implemented in 430 government first grade colleges, 87 government polytechnics and 14 government engineering colleges, an official press release said.

This would have a progressive impact on the teaching of about 24,000 teachers and learning of about 4.5 lakh students, it said. 'Karnataka LMS' was launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also in-charge of the Higher Education Department.

LMS-based digital learning is said to be a novel and a first of its kind initiative of the state government, a boon to the students of Government Higher Education Institutions, especially those from socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society. It is a platform to revolutionise the teaching and learning process by effecting changes in delivery of content, access and assessment, the release said.

It is a comprehensive system which empowers teachers, enriches students and bridges the digital divide, it said. "It provides access to all, any time, any where," it said.

Multilingual e-content in the form of PPTs, videos, quizzes, assignments and e-study materials congruous with both self-learning and classroom teaching is being developed as per the university-prescribed syllabi of 14 affiliating varsities by the faculty of the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education. In the LMS, there would be analytics for scientific assessment of various parameters related to academics.

Also, there would be scope for ranking of students, teachers and colleges, cumulative performance report, students feedback, content rating, tracking of e-content usage by teachers in classrooms and students and detailed analytical report, it added.

