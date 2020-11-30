Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Sanjay Tyagi conferred lifetime achievement award by Delhi Branch of Cardiology Society of India

Dr Sanjay Tyagi, an interventional cardiologist at G B Pant hospital, has been conferred the lifetime achievement award by the Delhi Branch of Cardiology Society of India. "The Cardiology Society of India (Delhi Branch) salutes this exemplary interventional cardiologist, outstanding teacher, prolific researcher, compassionate human being by conferring the lifetime achievement award," the citation read..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:09 IST
Dr Sanjay Tyagi conferred lifetime achievement award by Delhi Branch of Cardiology Society of India
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dr Sanjay Tyagi, an interventional cardiologist at G B Pant hospital, has been conferred the lifetime achievement award by the Delhi Branch of Cardiology Society of India. He has been a pioneer in developing specialty of vascular interventions in this country, the citation accompanying the award stated. He has done extensive work in coronary angioplasty, vascular, valvular interventions pacing for decades. He has also pioneered several life-saving techniques such as embolotherapy for non-surgical treatment of severe bleeding from tumors, uterine fibroids, postpartum hemorrhage, endovascular non-surgical bypass grafting and laser angioplasty.

Due to his invaluable contributions in the field of cardiovascular medicine, he has been awarded several orations and awards including the 'state award' for outstanding services by the Government of Delhi in 2004 and the Prestigious Dr B C Roy Award in 2009 by the President of India, according to the citation. After obtaining his postgraduate and post-doctoral degree (DM) from University of Delhi, Professor Tyagi Joined as faculty in the Department of Cardiology, G B Pant Hospital, New Delhi in 1986. As early as 2004, he became Head of Department of Cardiology at G B Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research which is ranked as one of the best in the country, the citation stated.

He became director of this prestigious super-specialty medical institute in 2014 and dean of Maulana Azad Medical College in 2018. He rose to the highest position in health services of this country as director general of Health Services, Government of India in 2019. He served as president of the Cardiological Society of India (Delhi) and is currently the national vice-president of this prestigious society. Currently he is also the Secretary General (India) of the International College of Angiology (USA) . "The Cardiology Society of India (Delhi Branch) salutes this exemplary interventional cardiologist, outstanding teacher, prolific researcher, compassionate human being by conferring the lifetime achievement award," the citation read.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna to seek US, EU emergency authorization Monday after COVID-19 vaccine 94.1% effective

Moderna Inc said it will apply for U.S. and European emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday based on full results from a late-stage study showing its vaccine was 94.1 effective with no serious safety concerns.It also repo...

India's consumer spending to return to growth in 2021: Fitch Solutions

After a COVID-19 pandemic-led contraction in consumer spending in 2020, household spending will return to growth in 2021, expanding by as much as 6.6 per cent, Fitch Solutions said on Monday. Consumer spending is forecast to have contracted...

Air India pilot unions seek civil aviation ministry's intervention on wage cut issue

Air India pilot unions IPG and ICPA on Monday sought the civil aviation ministrys intervention on the wage cut issue and also requested for an urgent meeting with him on several other issues. In our meetings in September, you had given us a...

Dr Sanjay Tyagi conferred lifetime achievement award by Delhi Branch of Cardiology Society of India

Dr Sanjay Tyagi, an interventional cardiologist at G B Pant hospital, has been conferred the lifetime achievement award by the Delhi Branch of Cardiology Society of India. He has been a pioneer in developing specialty of vascular intervent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020