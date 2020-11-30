Digital learning in govt higher educational institutions from 2020-21 academic yr

The Karnataka government on Monday said it has decided to implement Learning Management System (LMS) based digital learning in government higher educational institutions from the 2020-21 academic year. 'Karnataka LMS' will be implemented in 430 government first grade colleges, 87 government polytechnics and 14 government engineering colleges, an official release said.

This measure will have a progressive impact on the teaching of about 24,000 teachers and learning of about 4.5 lakh students, it added. 'Karnataka LMS' was launched by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also in-charge of the Higher Education Department.

"This program is being implemented at an expenditure of Rs 34.14 crore in two ways- LMS based digital learning and establishing 2,500 ICT enabled classes," the CM was quoted as saying by his office in a statement. In LMS, students can access study material anytime and anywhere.

This teaching, learning, continuous evaluation and corrective measures makes it comprehensive, he said. LMS based digital learning is said to be a "novel and a first of its kind" initiative of the Karnataka government, a boon to students of Government higher education institutions, especially those from socially and economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Stating that it is a platform to revolutionize the teaching and learning process by effecting transformative changes in delivery of content, access and assessment, the release said it is a comprehensive system which empowers teachers, enriches students and bridges the digital divide. Multilingual e-Content in the form of PPTs, videos, quizzes, assignments and e-study materials congruous with both self-learning and classroom teaching is being developed as per the University prescribed syllabi of 14 affiliating Universities by the faculty of the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, it said.

In the LMS, there will be analytics for scientific assessment of various parameters related to academics. There will also be scope for ranking of students, teachers and colleges, cumulative performance report,students' feedback, content rating, tracking of e-content usage by teachers in class rooms and students and detailed analytical report, it added.