Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools and colleges to remain closed in Tripura, no clearance from health dept

An official of the education department said, online classes will continue as usual. Despite the postponement of the decision of re-opening schools and colleges for students, attendance of teachers and professors has been made 100 per cent compulsory, the official said.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:35 IST
Schools and colleges to remain closed in Tripura, no clearance from health dept
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Schools and colleges in Tripura will continue to remain closed as the states health department has not given its permission for re-opening of the educational institutions from Tuesday, a notification said. A high-level meeting of the education department on November 26 had decided to start classes for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from December 1.

However, it was said that the decision would be effective only after obtaining permission from the health department. The director of higher education Saju Vaheed in a notification on Tuesday said, as the health department did not give a clearance, the decision has been postponed for the time being.

"In view of not receiving positive response from the Health and Family Welfare department, Tripura, regarding the re-opening of College/ Institution, it has been decided to cancel the physical attendance of the students", the notification said. An official of the education department said, online classes will continue as usual.

Despite the postponement of the decision of re-opening schools and colleges for students, attendance of teachers and professors has been made 100 per cent compulsory, the official said. There are about 27,000 teachers in 4,400 government and state-aided schools across the state.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Saju

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Positivity rate should decelerate in next two weeks: Jain

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has fallen by a margin of nearly 55 per cent since early November and it should reduce further in the next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. Interacting wit...

10,565 people living with HIV in Mizoram; 78 pc resulted from unsafe sex

More than 78 per cent of HIVAIDS cases in Mizoram, which has the highest prevalence of the disease in the country, resulted from unprotected sex, though a free condom campaign has been running in the state for years, an official said on Tue...

Election Commission will take final call on assembly polls in J-K: Sharma

The Election Commission of India will take a final call on holding the first assembly polls after the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory, state election commissioner K K Sharma said on Tuesday. It will not be appropria...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Mumbai City vs East Bengal in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-POREL Net bowler Porel sent back home after hamstring in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020