Acclaimed art scholar, ex-RISD president Roger Mandle dies

Roger Mandle, an internationally renowned art scholar and the former longtime president of the Rhode Island School of Design, has died, RISD said Tuesday.

PTI | Providence | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 23:06 IST
Acclaimed art scholar, ex-RISD president Roger Mandle dies
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Roger Mandle, an internationally renowned art scholar and the former longtime president of the Rhode Island School of Design, has died, RISD said Tuesday. He was 79. Mandle died over the weekend, the school said in a statement, without elaborating. A cause of death was not given.

Mandle served as president of RISD from 1993 to 2008. He was credited with helping modernise the school, one of America's most prestigious four-year art colleges, and quadrupling its endowment to over $400 million. He previously served as deputy director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. A former member of the National Council on the Arts appointed by former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, Mandle helped shape and guide the U.S. art and design agenda.

"My mission, my vision, is to contribute to our humanity and quality of life and to make Providence and the Rhode Island School of Design a globally recognized center of art, design, and right-brained thinking," he once said. From 2008 to 2012, Mandle was executive director of the Qatar Museums Authority, overseeing more than a dozen museums, including the Museum of Islamic Art, the Qatar Natural History Museum and the National Museum of Qatar.

Later, he launched a consulting firm dedicated to assisting museums and universities in strategic planning, board and senior staff development and mentoring, and advice during important transitions. He was a former director of the Toledo Museum of Art, a former associate director of the Minneapolis Institute of Art, and a member of the Ohio Arts Council.

"The American arts and higher education communities have lost a giant," Democratic U.S. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island said in a statement, calling Mandle "an extraordinary man and a great civic leader." "His influence on generations of artists and others whose lives were made better through the arts will live on," RISD President Rosanne Somerson said in a statement. Mandle is survived by his wife, the abstract painter and acclaimed mixed-media artist Gayle Wells Mandle; son Luke Mandle; daughter Julia Mandle; and five grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete Tuesday.

