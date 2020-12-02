Left Menu
Development News Edition

Results of regular postgraduate, undergraduate courses declared: DU tells HC

The submissions were made by the university before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in response to the court’s query in an application which alleged that there was violation of the court's earlier order when DU had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31. Advocate Mohinder Rupal, representing DU, said results of all regular postgraduate and undergraduate courses, conducted through OBE, have been declared.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:16 IST
Results of regular postgraduate, undergraduate courses declared: DU tells HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court was informed on Wednesday that Delhi University has declared results of all postgraduate and undergraduate regular courses conducted through Open Book Examination (OBE). The submissions were made by the university before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad in response to the court's query in an application which alleged that there was violation of the court's earlier order when DU had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31.

Advocate Mohinder Rupal, representing DU, said results of all regular postgraduate and undergraduate courses, conducted through OBE, have been declared. He said this also includes LLB final year results and the mark sheets will be made available on the varsity's website within two days.

The petitioner, represented through advocate H S Hora, had stated in the application that DU has violated the October 12 order where under the varsity itself had undertaken to adhere to the timeline for declaration of results of PG and UG courses and the last results had to be declared by October 31. The counsel prayed for making available mark sheets of LLB final year results.

On October 12, the high court had also directed the varsity to upload the mark sheets on its website and that no student should be asked to physically come for collecting them. The application was filed in a disposed matter in which two pleas were filed by law student Prateek Sharma and National Federation of Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially-abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court had earlier asked the DU and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of online open book examination (OBE) and declare the students' results preferably by the first week of October.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

Top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said hes largely sticking with a partisan, scaled-back COVID-19 relief bill that has already failed twice this fall, even as Democratic leaders and a bipartisan group of moderates offered concessions in...

Tennis-Women's tour aligns tournament categories with ATP

The Womens Tennis Association WTA will rename its tournament categories from next season to align with the mens ATP, a sign of further collaboration between the tours following a season that was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.T...

GDP growth to enter positive territory in Q4: Niti VC

The Indian economy is coming out of the pandemic-induced degrowth and GDP growth will enter the positive territory in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday. In an interview to PTI,&#160;Ku...

Leopard hiding inside Dehradun airport rescued

A leopard, which had strayed into the Jollygrant airport and hid itself in a pipe inside its premises, has been rescued by Forest Department personnel, officials said on Wednesday. Terrified by the high decibel sound of incoming and outgoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020