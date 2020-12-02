Yogi allays fears on Film City impacting Mumbai film industry

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the northern state is not desirous of taking away the film business out of the financial capital. However, it is an open competition and the one who gives the right atmosphere and security in which talent can work will get the investments, he told reporters here.

Ahead of his Mumbai visit, ruling Congress in Maharashtra had alleged a conspiracy to snatch away the film city to UP, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had vowed not to allow anybody to "forcibly" take away businesses. "We are not snatching or hindering anyones investments," Adityanath said.

"No one can take anything along. It is not like a purse which gets taken away. This is an open competition. One who can give a safe atmosphere, better facilities - and especially social security - in which one can work without discrimination will get investments, he added. Responding to Sena MP Sanjay Rauts assertion that replicating the film city in other city is a tall task, Adityanath said, "weve not come here to take away anything." "We are creating something new. Why are you getting concerned? We are giving a new world class infrastructure to all. Hence, everybody will have to grow up, widen his thinking and better facilities will have to be given. One who is able to do that will get the people, he added.

Earlier in the day, Raut said it is not easy to shift Mumbai's Film City elsewhere even though attempts have been made for it. "What is the status of Noida Film City now? Can you create Mumbai's Film City in Lucknow and Patna?" Raut had said while speaking to reporters.

"Earlier, attempts were made. It is difficult to replicate Mumbai's film industry elsewhere. Mumbai has a glorious film history and past," Raut said. Ahead of his Uttar Pradesh counterpart's visit to the financial capital, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday warned he will not let anybody "forcibly" take businesses away from the state, adding Maharashtra is not "jealous" about someone's progress if it happens on the back of fair competition.