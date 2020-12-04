Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Education Policy to transform India into knowledge superpower: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday said that the National Education Policy-2020 NEP will transform India into a knowledge superpower and a global leader in learning as it links the past with the future.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:13 IST
National Education Policy to transform India into knowledge superpower: Pokhriyal
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said that the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) will transform India into a 'knowledge superpower' and a global leader in learning as it links the past with the future. The NEP, unveiled by the Centre amid the COVID-19 crisis in July, will pave the way for holistic and multidisciplinary education, Pokhriyal said while speaking at the 9th convocation of IIT Bhubaneswar through video conference.

Scholars from across the world once travelled to India to study in the seats of learning at Nalanda and Takshila due to excellence in the country's education system, he said. "Armed with the New Education Policy, India will once again emerge as a global leader in learning and a knowledge superpower as it connects our past with the future. Our diversity and ability to blend ancient and modern systems will again take us to the top," the minister said.

Pokhriyal said that the new policy will enable Indian students to grow and excel in all spheres of life and the country will emerge as a provider of employment and no longer remain a job seeker. The minister also stressed on the need to focus on linking India's talent with patent as it will play a significant role in the economic development of the country.

The National Research Fund and the National Technological Forum, which are being initiated, will also bring about major changes in the environment for research and development, which will become more inclusive, he said. Hailing the NEP as a comprehensive framework for elementary to higher education as well as vocational training in both rural and urban areas, he said that it aims at presenting India's diversity in terms of regional languages with the benefit of providing primary education in mother tongue.

Pokhriyal congratulated the graduating students of the institute and called upon them to strive hard to cherish their dreams despite challenges to be faced. Referring to Make in India, Digital India and Startup India, he said that these government campaigns seek to provide support to the young and talented to build a self-reliant and empowered India and achieve the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

The minister also complimented the authorities of IIT Bhubaneswar for the outstanding wellness, teaching excellence and research aura the institute has created. Pokhriyal inaugurated the Student Activity Centre, the Play Courts, and the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management of IIT Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Dhotre, commended the work done by the institute's faculty, students and researchers in innovating different techniques in various fields during the ongoing pandemic. Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman of the institutes Board of Governors, expressed confidence that its students will be the torchbearers for nation building and paving the path for a modern and decisive India.

During the convocation, the institute conferred degrees to 446 students - 35 PhD, 141 MTech, 70 MSc and 200 BTech. It was a live convocation done during the pandemic time in mixed mode, the first of its kind across the globe, IIT Bhubaneswar claimed.

The graduating students took part in the programme either physically or virtually and the institute developed the mechanism in-house.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Ruling MVA wins 4 of 5 Council seats, BJP loses in Nagpur

Ed Updating with final results Mumbai, Dec 4 PTIThe one-year-old Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress government in Maharashtra got a shot in the arm on Friday as the ruling coalition won four of the five Legislative Council seats from the Graduates an...

UK hangs tough on sovereignty as Brexit trade talks near climax

European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still very difficult and it was determined to take back control from the bloc it left 10 mon...

Comic series chronicling India's maritime heritage launched on Navy Day

A comic book series chronicling Indias maritime heritage was launched by Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on the occasion of Navy Day, officials said on Friday. First of the three-book comic series chronicling Indias maritime heri...

Have tested negative for Covid-19, confirms Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor puts an end to all the rumours regarding his Covid-19 diagnosis by announcing on Friday that he has tested negative. The 63-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, In the interest of putting any rumo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020