Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind to attend Goa Liberation Day event on Dec 19

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting to plan year-long events to mark 60 years of liberation, Sawant said the President will attend the cultural programme on the day.The programme would be held in the evening, while a formal function of flag hoisting will take place in the morning, the chief minister said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:47 IST
President Kovind to attend Goa Liberation Day event on Dec 19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said President Ram Nath Kovind will be attending the 60th Goa Liberation Day function on December 19. Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting to plan year-long events to mark 60 years of liberation, Sawant said the President will attend the cultural programme on the day.

The programme would be held in the evening, while a formal function of flag hoisting will take place in the morning, the chief minister said. The President will pay floral tributes to freedom fighters at Azad Maidan before attending the cultural programme at Campal Ground, located 2 km away, he said.

Sawant was in New Delhi last week to invite the President for the Liberation Day function. The chief minister said an initial draft for the year-long events was drawn during the meeting held on Friday, while follow-up meetings will be held to finalise the programmes.

During the entire year, stress would be given on making Goa "swayampoorna" (self-sufficient) and also on highlighting the uniqueness of the state, he said. Freedom fighters who took part in the Liberation movement would be felicitated during the year, he said, adding that people engaged in traditional occupations will also be felicitated in the programme.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Ruling MVA wins 4 of 5 Council seats, BJP loses in Nagpur

Ed Updating with final results Mumbai, Dec 4 PTIThe one-year-old Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress government in Maharashtra got a shot in the arm on Friday as the ruling coalition won four of the five Legislative Council seats from the Graduates an...

UK hangs tough on sovereignty as Brexit trade talks near climax

European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still very difficult and it was determined to take back control from the bloc it left 10 mon...

Comic series chronicling India's maritime heritage launched on Navy Day

A comic book series chronicling Indias maritime heritage was launched by Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on the occasion of Navy Day, officials said on Friday. First of the three-book comic series chronicling Indias maritime heri...

Have tested negative for Covid-19, confirms Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor puts an end to all the rumours regarding his Covid-19 diagnosis by announcing on Friday that he has tested negative. The 63-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, In the interest of putting any rumo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020