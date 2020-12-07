Over 200 investors to participate in TiE Global Summit

Over 200 investors with potential to invest in the range of USD 250-500 million are expected to participate in the TiE Global Summit 2020 starting Tuesday, senior members of the entrepreneurs' network said. TiE Global Summit 2020 Chair and TiE Hyderabad chapter President Sridhar Pinnapureddy said in a virtual conference on Monday that over 42,000 entrepreneurs have already registered and the number is expected to cross 50,000 shortly. "There are going to be around 200 investors. 176 investors have signed up as of now to be in the event, go through the investor pitches and many one-on-one curated meetings have been signed up," Pinnapureddy said. The three-day TiE Global Summit (TGS) will be held online. It is scheduled to be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana Industries and IT minister K T Rama Rao and Andhra Pradesh leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu too are expected to attend the summit. Business leaders likely to participate include John Chambers, Ronnie Kohan, Gautam Adani, N R Narayana Murthy, Indra Nooyi, Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Swati Piramal, Rohini Nilekani, Vineet Nayar, Tim Draper, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal and Sheryl Sandberg. TGS organisers said over 200 global investors who are expected to participate in the summit have potential ability to invest about USD 250 - 500 million to fund the most suitable entrepreneurs. "We are going to bring about close to 200-250 investors who are looking to fund entrepreneurs at the TiE Summit. Even if they park about USD 1 million, we will have USD 250 million on the table for the start-ups to take," CtrlS Vice-President for marketing and TGS PR Chair B S Rao said. Distinguished global political leaders such as President of Mauritius, President of Costa Rica, Nobel laureates including Abhijit Banerjee and Muhammad Yunus, spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru, Sridharan, Daji Kamlesh Patel, and Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor are also scheduled to address the summit.