Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 200 investors to participate in TiE Global Summit

Over 200 investors with potential to invest in the range of USD 250-500 million are expected to participate in the TiE Global Summit 2020 starting Tuesday, senior members of the entrepreneurs network said. TGS organisers said over 200 global investors who are expected to participate in the summit have potential ability to invest about USD 250 - 500 million to fund the most suitable entrepreneurs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:11 IST
Over 200 investors to participate in TiE Global Summit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 200 investors with potential to invest in the range of USD 250-500 million are expected to participate in the TiE Global Summit 2020 starting Tuesday, senior members of the entrepreneurs' network said. TiE Global Summit 2020 Chair and TiE Hyderabad chapter President Sridhar Pinnapureddy said in a virtual conference on Monday that over 42,000 entrepreneurs have already registered and the number is expected to cross 50,000 shortly. "There are going to be around 200 investors. 176 investors have signed up as of now to be in the event, go through the investor pitches and many one-on-one curated meetings have been signed up," Pinnapureddy said. The three-day TiE Global Summit (TGS) will be held online. It is scheduled to be inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana Industries and IT minister K T Rama Rao and Andhra Pradesh leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu too are expected to attend the summit. Business leaders likely to participate include John Chambers, Ronnie Kohan, Gautam Adani, N R Narayana Murthy, Indra Nooyi, Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Swati Piramal, Rohini Nilekani, Vineet Nayar, Tim Draper, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal and Sheryl Sandberg. TGS organisers said over 200 global investors who are expected to participate in the summit have potential ability to invest about USD 250 - 500 million to fund the most suitable entrepreneurs. "We are going to bring about close to 200-250 investors who are looking to fund entrepreneurs at the TiE Summit. Even if they park about USD 1 million, we will have USD 250 million on the table for the start-ups to take," CtrlS Vice-President for marketing and TGS PR Chair B S Rao said. Distinguished global political leaders such as President of Mauritius, President of Costa Rica, Nobel laureates including Abhijit Banerjee and Muhammad Yunus, spiritual leaders Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru, Sridharan, Daji Kamlesh Patel, and Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor are also scheduled to address the summit.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays. ...

Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K

The fourth phase of District Development Council DDC elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout. The fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully...

U.S. Congress eyes stopgap funding as COVID-19 relief, spending talks continue

The U.S. Congress is likely to consider a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to hammer out agreements in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020