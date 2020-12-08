IAAPI urges Maharashtra govt to reopen amusement parks, declare stimulus package

The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) on Tuesday submitted a representation to Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, urging him to reopen the parks and announce a stimulus package to revive the sector. ''We met with the tourism minister and requested him to immediately reopen the amusement parks, which have been shut since the lockdown. We have been incurring huge loss and also been paying the maintenance charges, heavy rental to mall owners and salary to employees,'' IAAPI Vice Chairman Rajeev Jalnapurkar said in a statement.

''We have also requested the minister to declare a stimulus package for the sector to survive,'' Jalnapurkar added. The minister, he said, has assured the industry body of all cooperation and stated that reopening of amusement parks will be considered in the state's next unlock notification.

Maharashtra has over 26 amusement parks and innumerable indoor amusement centres which operate out of malls and at tourist destinations. They directly employ about 20,000 people and create indirect employment for 1.05 lakh people, the statement added.