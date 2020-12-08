Left Menu
Governor Koshyari felicitates award-winning Maha teacher

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Maharashtras Solapur district who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:31 IST
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Maharashtra's Solapur district who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020. ''Congratulating Ranjitsinh Disale for doing the State proud with his achievements, the Governor presented a shawl and a memento to Disale,'' the official Twitter account of the Office of Governor stated.

Disale's parents were also present on the occasion. The 32-year-old primary school teacher from Paritewadi, a village with a population of less than 2,000, was recognised for his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick-response coded textbook revolution in India.

Disale had announced that he would share 50 per cent of the prize money equally among his fellow finalists..

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

