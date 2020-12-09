Left Menu
CBI files supplementary charge sheets in 2 Vyapam scam cases

In the supplementary charge sheet filed before a Gwalior special court in the PMT-2009 case, the CBI has listed 126 accused candidates, impersonators, parents of candidates and middlemen who allegedly facilitated use of proxy candidates to get selected in medical colleges of the state, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 00:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has filed supplementary charge sheets in two separate cases related to pre-medical test-2009 and transport constable recruitment test-2012 conducted by Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh, officials said Tuesday. In the supplementary charge sheet filed before a Gwalior special court in the PMT-2009 case, the CBI has listed 126 accused candidates, impersonators, parents of candidates and middlemen who allegedly facilitated use of proxy candidates to get selected in medical colleges of the state, they said. ''During CBI investigation, it was found that 36 candidates had allegedly arranged impersonators to appear in the written examination of MPPMT-2009 on their behalf with the help of middlemen, parents and accordingly they illegally passed the examination and got admission in a private medical college, Gwalior,'' CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said here. The agency had matched a database of 16 lakh people to identify imposters who had appeared on behalf of genuine candidates to facilitate the selection, he said.

The second case pertains to selection of transport constables in which 18 candidates who had used services of proxies have been listed as accused, he said. In its supplementary charge sheet filed before a Bhopal special court, the CBI has alleged that these 18 candidates had arranged impersonators to take examination on their behalf for a price to ensure selection, they said.

