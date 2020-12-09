Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy AIADMK seeks 20% job quota for Tamil medium candidates

What is DMK doing in Puducherry and why should it not persuade the Congress government to take steps to promote Tamil and introduce the job quota for Tamil medium candidates, he asked.He wanted the Territorial government to provide Rs 6,000 as relief to each of the families affected by the recent cyclone and rains..

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 18:54 IST
Pondy AIADMK seeks 20% job quota for Tamil medium candidates

Puducherry, Dec 9 (PTI): The Opposition AIADMK on Wednesday asked the territorial government to accord 20 per cent quota in government jobs here for candidates who did education in Tamil medium as neighbouring Tamil Nadu has. Leader of the Legislature wing of the party A Anbalagan said the state government's decision to give preference to candidates who studied in Tamil medium and passed the qualifying exams in the medium is a historic one and deserves to be emulated by Puducherry.

In a press release, he said the Congress government here enjoys the support of the DMK and was doing only lip service by making statements that it was second to none in promoting Tamil. ''What is DMK doing in Puducherry and why should it not persuade the Congress government to take steps to promote Tamil and introduce the job quota for Tamil medium candidates,'' he asked.

He wanted the Territorial government to provide Rs 6,000 as relief to each of the families affected by the recent cyclone and rains..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson warns EU over Brexit trade talks: back down or it's no-deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands which he says are unacceptable if there is to be a Brexit trade deal to avoid a turbulent breakup in three weeks. With fears growing of a chao...

Trump vows to intervene in Texas election case before Supreme Court

President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to intervene in a long-shot lawsuit by the state of Texas filed at the U.S. Supreme Court trying to throw out the voting results in four states he lost to President-elect Joe Biden as he seeks to un...

Centre releases 6th installment of Rs 6,000 cr to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Centre on Wednesday said it has released the sixth installment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall. With this installment, a total amount of Rs 36,000 crore has been released so far.Out of Rs 6,000 cro...

India aims to train 500,000 emigrants by end 2022: MEA Secretary

India has an ambitious target of training 500,000 emigrants by the end of 2022 and expanding it to hard sector-specific skills, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, secretary CPV OIA said on Wednesday. Bhattacharyya was addressing a virtual conference at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020