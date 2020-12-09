Pondy AIADMK seeks 20% job quota for Tamil medium candidates

Puducherry, Dec 9 (PTI): The Opposition AIADMK on Wednesday asked the territorial government to accord 20 per cent quota in government jobs here for candidates who did education in Tamil medium as neighbouring Tamil Nadu has. Leader of the Legislature wing of the party A Anbalagan said the state government's decision to give preference to candidates who studied in Tamil medium and passed the qualifying exams in the medium is a historic one and deserves to be emulated by Puducherry.

In a press release, he said the Congress government here enjoys the support of the DMK and was doing only lip service by making statements that it was second to none in promoting Tamil. ''What is DMK doing in Puducherry and why should it not persuade the Congress government to take steps to promote Tamil and introduce the job quota for Tamil medium candidates,'' he asked.

He wanted the Territorial government to provide Rs 6,000 as relief to each of the families affected by the recent cyclone and rains..