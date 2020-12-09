Left Menu
KVIC gets order for 836 Khadi Silk sarees from Delhi Police

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the latest purchase order from Delhi Police shows the growing popularity of Khadi, which will strengthen artisans.Over the years Khadi has become a trendsetter. The Tasar-Katia Silk sarees for Delhi police are being prepared by traditional artisans in West Bengal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:54 IST
Khadi and Village Industries Commission on Wednesday said it has received an order for 836 Khadi Silk sarees worth Rs 25 lakh from the Delhi Police. The commission will complete the order in less than two months, it added.

The dual-tone sarees will be made of high-quality Tasar-Katia Silk. The sample of the saree was provided by the Delhi Police, which was accordingly developed by KVIC. The sarees will have a mix of natural colour Tasar Silk and Katia Silk in pink colour. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the latest purchase order from Delhi Police shows the growing popularity of Khadi, which will strengthen artisans.

''Over the years Khadi has become a trendsetter. Khadi is handcrafted and so it is the most comfortable fabric. Not only common people, particularly youngsters, but various government bodies too have adopted Khadi. This is a big boost to our artisans spinning and weaving Khadi in remotest parts of the country,'' Saxena said. The Tasar-Katia Silk sarees for Delhi police are being prepared by traditional artisans in West Bengal. It is a dual-tone fabric made with a blend of Tussar and Katia silk.

It is mostly woven by traditional artisans and is identified by its thick and heavy texture created by using two different threads of Tasar and Katia. According to KVIC, its rugged and rustic appearance but porous weave makes this fabric perfect to wear in all seasons..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

