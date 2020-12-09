Left Menu
Odisha to get new medical college, teaching hospital

The hospitals will give a boost to medical education and cater to healthcare needs of the people in the region, the Chief Ministers Office tweeted.The state earlier had only three state-run medical colleges and the BJD government has set up six more such institutes in the last two decades, Arukha said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Wednesday said that it will set up a new medical college in Kandhamal district and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the existing institute in Koraput district. A proposal in this regard was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

''The state government decided to construct a 100- seated new state-run medical college and teaching hospital at Phulbani (in Kandhamal district) and a 650-bedded teaching hospital for the medical college at Koraput on turnkey basis,'' Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha said in a video message after the Cabinet meeting. ''The hospitals will give a boost to medical education and cater to healthcare needs of the people in the region, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The state earlier had only three state-run medical colleges and the BJD government has set up six more such institutes in the last two decades, Arukha said. The cabinet also cleared two rural piped water-supply projects worth Rs 724 crore for Bargarh district.

