J-K DDC polls: Over 43 per cent votes polled till 1 pm

The fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections recorded 43.27 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm across different constituencies spread over 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. Bandipora district of north Kashmir recorded the highest of 49.78 per cent polling in the Valley, while Rajouri district of Jammu region polled the highest of 64.54 per cent votes across J&K till 1 pm.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir division, Pulwama has recorded a voting percentage of 7.20, Baramulla 37.84, Kulgam 23.31, Shopian 3.74, Anantnag 18.12, Bandipora 49.78, Ganderbal 28.91, Kupwara 37.38 and Budgam 40.21. Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded a voting percentage of 58.96, Udhampur 55.74, Jammu 52.61, Kathua 53.97, Ramban 57.36, Doda 59.72, Samba 57.47, Poonch 59.10, Rajouri 64.54 and Reasi 56.82 till 1 pm.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 27.33, while Jammu division recorded 57.25 per cent polling up to 1 pm, they said. The polling for 37 DDC seats -- 17 in the Kashmir division and 20 in the Jammu division -- began at 7 am but few people turned up at the polling stations in the Valley due to freezing weather conditions, the officials said.

A total of 155 candidates, including 30 females, are in the fray for 17 DDC constituencies in the Kashmir division. In the Jammu division, 144 candidates, including 40 women, are in the fray for 20 constituencies.

Polling is also being held for panch and sarpanch vacancies notified in the fifth phase. In this phase, 8,27,519 electors, including 4,33,285 men and 3,94,234 women, are eligible to cast their votes.

As many as 2,104 polling stations have been setup across the union territory -- 914 in the Jammu division and 1,190 in the Kashmir division. Of these polling stations, 1,193 are hypersensitive, 472 are sensitive and 439 have been categorised as normal.