Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K DDC polls: Over 43 per cent votes polled till 1 pm

The polling for 37 DDC seats -- 17 in the Kashmir division and 20 in the Jammu division -- began at 7 am but few people turned up at the polling stations in the Valley due to freezing weather conditions, the officials said.A total of 155 candidates, including 30 females, are in the fray for 17 DDC constituencies in the Kashmir division.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:19 IST
J-K DDC polls: Over 43 per cent votes polled till 1 pm
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections recorded 43.27 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm across different constituencies spread over 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. Bandipora district of north Kashmir recorded the highest of 49.78 per cent polling in the Valley, while Rajouri district of Jammu region polled the highest of 64.54 per cent votes across J&K till 1 pm.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir division, Pulwama has recorded a voting percentage of 7.20, Baramulla 37.84, Kulgam 23.31, Shopian 3.74, Anantnag 18.12, Bandipora 49.78, Ganderbal 28.91, Kupwara 37.38 and Budgam 40.21. Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded a voting percentage of 58.96, Udhampur 55.74, Jammu 52.61, Kathua 53.97, Ramban 57.36, Doda 59.72, Samba 57.47, Poonch 59.10, Rajouri 64.54 and Reasi 56.82 till 1 pm.

Moreover, it was informed that the Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 27.33, while Jammu division recorded 57.25 per cent polling up to 1 pm, they said. The polling for 37 DDC seats -- 17 in the Kashmir division and 20 in the Jammu division -- began at 7 am but few people turned up at the polling stations in the Valley due to freezing weather conditions, the officials said.

A total of 155 candidates, including 30 females, are in the fray for 17 DDC constituencies in the Kashmir division. In the Jammu division, 144 candidates, including 40 women, are in the fray for 20 constituencies.

Polling is also being held for panch and sarpanch vacancies notified in the fifth phase. In this phase, 8,27,519 electors, including 4,33,285 men and 3,94,234 women, are eligible to cast their votes.

As many as 2,104 polling stations have been setup across the union territory -- 914 in the Jammu division and 1,190 in the Kashmir division. Of these polling stations, 1,193 are hypersensitive, 472 are sensitive and 439 have been categorised as normal.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Kento Momota announces return to competitive badminton

World number one Kento Momota has announced that he will return to competitive badminton in the coming weeks. Japans shuttler Kento was out of action since January this year, after his triumph in Malaysia Masters when the vehicle taking him...

Japan plans vaccine freezer buying binge as Tokyo reports record cases

Japan said on Thursday it will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines as it prepares for the extraordinary task of protecting its people, while the capital, Tokyo, reported a record number of new infections. Japan, wit...

Departing HK residents withdraw $298.8 mln in pension funds in H1, up 13.6% y/y

Hong Kong residents leaving the city for good withdrew an aggregate HK2.285 billion 294.79 million from their Mandatory Provident Fund MPF pension accounts in the first half of 2020, up 13.6 from the same period a year ago. For the first tw...

Four killed, five injured as vehicle rams into trailer in Jharkhand

Four people were killed and five others, including a woman, injured when the vehicle carrying them rammed into a trailer from behind in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place late on Wednesday night wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020