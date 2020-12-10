Left Menu
Over 51 pc votes polled in 5th phase of DDC elections in J-K

Ganderbal district recorded the highest of 56.40 per cent polling in the Valley, while Poonch district of Jammu region polled the highest of 71.62 per cent votes across J-K.Talking to reporters here, State Election Commissioner SEC K K Sharma said 51.20 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 37 seats in the fifth phase of DDC elections that passed off peacefully in the Union Territory.

Over 51 pc votes polled in 5th phase of DDC elections in J-K
Over 51 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the fifth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official said. Ganderbal district recorded the highest of 56.40 per cent polling in the Valley, while Poonch district of Jammu region polled the highest of 71.62 per cent votes across J-K.

Talking to reporters here, State Election Commissioner (SEC) K K Sharma said 51.20 per cent voter turnout was recorded across 37 seats in the fifth phase of DDC elections that passed off peacefully in the Union Territory. He said a large number of people came out to cast their votes during this phase of the election.

The SEC said polling was peaceful and people participated enthusiastically despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir division and some hilly areas of Jammu division. ''Voting has been peaceful in the poll going 37 constituencies of DDC, including 17 in Kashmir division and 20 in Jammu division, that witnessed 51.20 per cent of polling,'' he added.

The voting was held in 2,104 polling stations, including 1,190 in Kashmir division and 914 in Jammu division. Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 66.67 per cent, with Poonch district recording 71.62 per cent polling, Doda district 70.95 per cent and Rajouri district 70.83 per cent.

''The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Jammu district which recorded 60.24 per cent votes,'' he said. Besides, Kashmir division recorded 33.57 per cent voter turnout with Bandipora district recording the highest polling at 56.40 per cent followed by Kupwara district 52.35 per cent and Budgam 45.65 per cent, the SEC said.

In Kashmir Division the polling percentage recorded in Ganderbal was 37.47, Baramulla 44.31, Anantnag 21.89, Kulgam 26.94, Pulwama 8.12 and Shopian 5.52. Similarly, in Jammu division, 64.71 per cent polling was recorded in Samba, 69.47 per cent in Udhampur, 68.27 per cent in Kishtwar, 67.11 per cent in Ramban, 69.15 per cent in Reasi and 62.36 per cent in Kathua, he added.

Polling was also held for panch and sarpanch vacancies notified in the fifth phase..

