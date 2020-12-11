J-K govt announces winter vacations in schools from Dec 21

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced winter vacations from December 21 in all schools up to Class 12 in the valley and in winter zone areas of Jammu division

As per an order issued by School Education Department Secretary B K Singh, winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary-level in the Kashmir division and in winter zone areas of Jammu division will be from December 21 to February 28

However, winter tutorials for Classes 11 and 12 along with online classes will be held as per COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs from time to time, he said.