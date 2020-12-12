Left Menu
4,628 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh

Around Rs 47.70 crore was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases during the day-long National Lok Adalat, the spokesman said.He said the National Lok Adalat was organized in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to achieve the goal of Access to Justice for all and to help the poor litigants tide over their financial problems and untold mental stress.

4,628 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh
As many as 4,628 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said.

He said the National Lok Adalat was organized in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to achieve the goal of 'Access to Justice' for all and to help the poor litigants tide over their financial problems and untold mental stress. According to the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 8,007 cases taken up by 117 benches at various courts across the twin UTs, 4,628 were disposed of and a sum of Rs 47,69,86,336 was awarded as compensation or settlement amount, the spokesman said.

