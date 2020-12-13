Boy drowns in lake

... ...
At least 123 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, pushing the tally to 12,866, while three fresh fatalities raised the toll to 128, a senior official said on Sunday. East Khali Hills, which happens to be the worst- affecte...
Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said this fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. This fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. The three farm laws have been rejected by t...
Bihars COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,43,247 as 500 more people tested positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,321, a health department bulletin said on Sunday. At least 548 people were cured of the dis...
Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...