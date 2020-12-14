Maha: One-day protest held in Latur against new farm laws

Maha: One-day protest held in Latur against new farm lawsPTI | Latur | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:08 IST
The Kisan Sangharsh SamanvaySamiti on Monday held a one-day protest in Latur demandingscrapping of three new farm laws introduced by the Centre
The protest was held at Gandhi Chowk and a memorandumfor the Centre was submitted in the collector's office, afunctionary of the outfit said
The dharna here was part of the protests organised byvarious outfits outside district headquarters all over thecountry against the farm laws, he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi Chowk