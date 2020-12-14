Maha: One-day protest held in Latur against new farm laws

The Kisan Sangharsh SamanvaySamiti on Monday held a one-day protest in Latur demandingscrapping of three new farm laws introduced by the Centre

The protest was held at Gandhi Chowk and a memorandumfor the Centre was submitted in the collector's office, afunctionary of the outfit said

The dharna here was part of the protests organised byvarious outfits outside district headquarters all over thecountry against the farm laws, he added.