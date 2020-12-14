Left Menu
Women self-help groups to get Rs 50,000: U'khand CM

The announcement was made by the chief minister while addressing a function here to mark National Energy Conservation Day, an official release here said.Women who have opted for self-employment schemes have become confident and self-dependent and their journey is inspirational for others, Rawat said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:15 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that women self-help groups engaged in making LED lights will be given a revolving fund of Rs 50,000. The announcement was made by the chief minister while addressing a function here to mark National Energy Conservation Day, an official release here said.

Women who have opted for self-employment schemes have become confident and self-dependent and their journey is inspirational for others, Rawat said. Noting that growth centres are contributing significantly in the field of self-employment, the chief minister said they can do a lot for promoting local production of readymade garments and asked women SHGs to focus on making uniforms for schools, doctors and nurses. Rawat asked the district administrations to give preference to buying things produced by SHGs for the decoration of Himalayan temples at the time of their opening and closure and other religious events.

