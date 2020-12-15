Maha Council prorogued by Guv after 2-day winter session

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari prorogued the Legislative Council on Tuesday, the last day of its two-day winter session. Council chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar said the next session will begin on March 1, 2021.

He said the Upper House met twice during the session and worked for 10 hours and 25 minutes, and 40 minutes got wasted. Nine bills were passed during the two days, he said.