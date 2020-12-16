Left Menu
Development News Edition

IITs, IIMs, ISRO result of Nehru's vision: Raj CM

Acknowledging the role of Jawahar Lal Nehru in higher and technical education, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said IITs, IIMs, ISRO and other such institutions were the result of the former prime ministers vision.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 01:08 IST
IITs, IIMs, ISRO result of Nehru's vision: Raj CM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Acknowledging the role of Jawahar Lal Nehru in higher and technical education, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said IITs, IIMs, ISRO and other such institutions were the result of the former prime minister's vision. He said, the strides that India has made in the fields of information technology resulting in a digital revolution is because of the vision and thoughts of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

During Nehru's time, the focus was on science and technology and special emphasis was given on higher education in the country. After him, successive Congress governments carried forward his vision, he said. Speaking at a programme organised by Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara through video conference, the chief minister said several Indian doctors and engineers have earned fame globally because the Congress governments focused on higher education.

Gehlot said that institutions like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indian Institute of Management (IIM), National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Law University have been set up in Rajasthan which is no longer associated with famines or droughts. The chief minister also targeted the former BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje for allegedly closing down two universities in the state, saying it was for the first time that such a thing happened.

Gehlot also called upon the university to play a constructive role in strengthening harmony between tribal and non-tribal people in the region..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell urged Republican senators not to object when Congress ratifies presidential votes

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his top deputies pressed other Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join in with any House Republicans who may object to the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ra...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Coronavirus patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures. The British...

Like son, like father: Alberta dad gets tattoo to match son's birthmark

A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his self-conscious son accept a birthmark on his torso. Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt w...

Mnuchin to join by phone as top U.S. congressional leaders meet on COVID-19; McConnell vows agreement

Top U.S. congressional leaders are meeting at 4 p.m. 2100 GMT Tuesday as they seek to finalize a massive government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joining by telephone, Pelosis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020