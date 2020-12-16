Left Menu
FACTBOX-New Zealand's child abuse inquiry: facts and history

* Abuse in care is estimated to have cost an individual $857,000 over the course of their lifetime; the cost to society for abuse in care between 1950-2019 is up to $217 billion. * In boarding or residential schools excluding faith-based schools, rates of abuse estimated from 24% to 44%.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:12 IST
FACTBOX-New Zealand's child abuse inquiry: facts and history
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An interim report by the Royal Commission of Inquiry into historic abuse of children in state and faith-based institutions has estimated that up to quarter of a million people were abused between 1950 and 2019.

Here are the key findings and some historical context to the inquiry: * The report says up to 256,000 children, young people and vulnerable adults in state and faith-based care were abused during 1950-2019.

* The inquiry also said 655,000 were in care during the period, six time more than government estimates. * A wide range of abuse and physical, emotional, psychological, medical, educational, spiritual and cultural neglect occurred.

* Discrimination and racism by authorities and the public played a role in being taken into care and the treatment received in care. * Abuse in care is estimated to have cost an individual $857,000 over the course of their lifetime; the cost to society for abuse in care between 1950-2019 is up to $217 billion.

* In boarding or residential schools excluding faith-based schools, rates of abuse estimated from 24% to 44%. * In faith-based institutions, child abuse was 21% to 42%, which amounts to around 42,000 to 83,000 children.

* At health and disability-related institutions, abuse was 11% to 34%. * Most survivors were abused between the ages of five and 17, although the range was from nine months to 20 years.

* Most survivors were abused over a period of five to 10 years. * The inquiry was established in 2018 but has been plagued with issues including the departure of the former chair of the commission, Sir Anand Satyanand.

* This is one of the longest running and most complex commissions of inquiry undertaken by New Zealand.

