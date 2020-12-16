Left Menu
Maha: College teacher held for abetting student's suicide

The victim, who was under mental stress, allegedly hanged himself at his house in Diva area here on February 14 this year, he said. Based on the complaint filed by the victims father, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday night and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 306 abetment of suicide, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:22 IST
Maha: College teacher held for abetting student's suicide

A 39-year-old college teacher has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a student in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. As per a police complaint filed by father of the 17- year-old victim, the accused, who was teaching at a college in Dombivli township here, had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the victim.

He had also allegedly threatened the victim that if the money was not paid, he would see to it that he fails in his exams, an official from Mumbra police station said. The victim, who was under mental stress, allegedly hanged himself at his house in Diva area here on February 14 this year, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim's father, the police arrested the accused on Tuesday night and registered a case against him under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide), he said..

