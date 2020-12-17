Maha: Two thieves steal 16 idols of deities from Jain temple

Two unidentified persons allegedly stole 16 octo-alloy idols of deities collectively worth Rs 1.58 lakh from a Jain temple at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The incident, which took place around 2.30 am on Wednesday, has been captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the temple, they said.

''The two thieves broke into the ShreeSambhavnath Jain temple during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday after scaling the compound wall, and decamped with 16 'ashtadhatu' (octo-alloy) idols worth Rs 1.58 lakh,'' a police official said. Based on the complaint lodged by the temple priest and the trustees, Virar police have registered an offence.

''The priest was sleeping in the temple at the time of incident. When he got up around 5 am, he found that the main door open of the temple was open and the idols were missing,'' he said..